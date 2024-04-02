MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida Police Departments united for Autism Acceptance Month as they kicked off events with a special parade.

Miami-Dade officials launched the “Occupant with Autism” decal program which aims to alert officers when a person inside a home or vehicle is on the spectrum. It expects to improve how emergency situations involving people with the disorder are handled.

It is the second phase of a training effort for cops and county officials in partnership with Miami-Nova Southeastern University Center for Autism and Related Disabilities.

