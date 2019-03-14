Miami-Dade Police investigating ‘deeply troubling’ arrest seen in viral video

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer has been relieved of duty as an investigation unfolds into a viral video that appears to show officers making a rough arrest in Miami-Dade.

In the video, Miami-Dade Police officers could be seen taking a woman down to the ground and placing her in handcuffs.

Users on Twitter tagged MDPD Director Juan Perez, as well as the department’s account after watching the video.

MDPD said the incident took place sometime last week at an undisclosed location.

“I am aware of the concerning video circulating on social media involving our department,” Perez wrote on Twitter. “I find the actions depicted on the video deeply troubling and in no way reflective of our core values of integrity, respect, service, and fairness.”

The director said an officer has been relieved of duty as a result of the video.

It remains unclear as to who the woman in the video is and why she was being arrested.

An investigation into the entire incident is currently ongoing and upon its conclusion, I will hold those that violated any of our policies and/or procedures accountable for their actions or lack thereof. — Juan Perez (@JPerezMDPD) March 14, 2019

