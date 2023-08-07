HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to an apparent robbery on Monday that left one person dead in Homestead.

The Homestead Police Department swiftly responded to reports of gunfire at approximately 1 a.m., in the area of Northwest First Avenue and Ninth Street.

Officers discovered an adult male victim who had sustained apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to Jackson South Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

One hotel worker said around 12:30 a.m., the man that is believed to be the victim knocked on one of the doors at the establishment nearby; he was allegedly asking for a room there, but there was none available.

According to preliminary findings, an unidentified person confronted the victim and demanded his belongings. The confrontation escalated before the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene.

At this time it remains unclear at this time if any belongings were taken from the victim.

According to police, no arrests have been made.

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau has now taken charge of the investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

