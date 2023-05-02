SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are investigating after a body was found in a Southwest Miami-Dade canal.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the body was found near SW 197th Avenue and SW 168th Street, Tuesday morning. They are handling the investigation as an unclassified death.

They said the body is an adult male and the medical examiner will work to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

