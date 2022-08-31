SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officials gathered to discuss solutions regarding police officer safety, only weeks after two officers were killed in the line of duty.

During a tough time, law enforcement and the community gathered together on Wednesday to talk about issues they see plaguing them.

In light of Officer Cesar Echeverry being shot and killed while responding to a robbery and FDLE special agent Jose Perez, who was struck and killed by a drunk driver, the issue of officer safety came to the forefront during the county’s Criminal Justice Committee meeting.

“And let’s not just talk about Echy. I had two officers stabbed on the night of his service, of Echy, on a domestic call, so what does that go through in terms of gun violence?” said Freddie Ramirez, Chief of Public Safety and Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department. “I had an officer, who’s leg was hit by a vehicle. Who they were doing their job to keep this community safe, pulling over a vehicle and this subject put the car in reverse and hit my officer while doing their job, so that is a sobering reminder of the men and women of sacrifices and the dangers they put themselves in each and everyday.”

Ramirez gave a passionate speech on Wednesday.

While crime is down, Ramirez said his officers are still facing danger everyday. He also said having an open dialogue with the community can help.

“And all the training in the world is still not going to stop what we cannot control, which is somebody’s will to kill, somebody’s will to escape, and the only way we’re going to stop that is together,” said Ramirez.

People in the community have also been worrying about this as well, like a mother who recently lost her son to gun violence.

“You’re losing your officers on the street, that touches me. If an officer can get killed in the line of duty, who do you think we are? I walk around here not even knowing what they can do to me as a mother,” she said.

“There are other issues that go beyond policing. There are issues in the home. There are issues that cause these issues of violence, especially among our youth,” said Ramirez.

“It’s important for us to try to understand why this is occuring,” said Ervens Ford, Deputy Chief of North Miami Beach. “Is it the economy? What factors contribute to it? So again, if we’re not talking about it or we’re not learning from each other, in terms of how to address it, we’re doing ourselves a disservice.”

Community meetings with Miami-Dade law enforcement happen every month.

Members of the public are able bring issues that they are seeing.

While the board doesn’t always bring a solution immediately, it starts a conversation and builds trust.



