SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police detectives have stepped up their search to catch the person or people behind a decades-old crime.

Seventeen years after Luis Leon Jr. was gunned down in the Villages of Naranja apartments, his family still doesn’t know who did it or why.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Police officers handed out flyers at the apartment complex where Leon was killed back in 2007, in the hope it can generate leads.

Investigators said Leon got into an argument with a group of people at the complex when at least one person opened fire, striking the 23-year-old in the back several times.

According to a witness, the subject or subjects fled the scene on foot.

Tracy Brown, the victim’s mother, said she misses him and hopes the flyers can help.

“He was murdered over here, 17 years ago. I’m still looking for justice,” she said. “It’s just – I don’t know what to do, so I asked the detectives to put this together so I can plead to the community, please help me. You know, I just want to know.”

Detectives believe the culprit or culprits may still be in the area, and they’re hopeful that they can solve the case.

“We think the subjects do reside, or are still very familiar with this area. We believe that there’s people that still reside here, even from 2007. So, we’re definitely hopeful we’ll just reach out and [get in] touch with one of those people to give us a call,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Jonathan Grossman.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.