MIAMI (AP/WSVN) — The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department was in stable condition after surgery in a Tampa area hospital, the Miami-Dade mayor said Monday.

“Following a critical injury in Tampa yesterday, Chief Ramirez is hospitalized and in critical but stable condition,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, 52, was in Tampa with his wife for a law enforcement conference, officials said.

“We have been advised by local law enforcement agencies that our Director, Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Ramirez, has suffered a critical injury in the Tampa area. We understand he is currently undergoing surgery,” stated a statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department. “We ask you to please keep him in your prayers.”

The statement said the incident, which happened along Interstate 75 south of Tampa, is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to the Miami Herald, Ramirez pulled over and shot himself in the head. Although it remains unclear what led up to the shooting, the sources cited by the Miami Herald stated that Tampa police officers confronted Ramirez before the incident. However, officials have not confirmed this information.

Amid speculation over what caused Ramirez’s injury, the Miami-Dade mayor said that “All that matters right now is Chief Ramirez’s wellbeing,” and state Florida law enforcement officials said they were investigating an ‘incident.’

On Monday morning, county officials and law enforcement agencies throughout South Florida extended their thoughts and prayers on social media.

Miramar Police Department Chief Delrish Moss expressed concern for Ramirez’s well-being and offered prayers for his family in a tweet. While Chairman Oliver Filbert of the Miami-Dade Commission stated in a tweet that Ramirez “is not just a colleague, but a friend.”

The Surfside Police Department’s Twitter account posted that the Ramirez family has the “support of countless officers across the nation.”

Ramirez is a 27-year veteran of the Miami-Dade police agency, a husband, and a father of four. In May, he announced his intention to seek election for the newly-created role of sheriff in 2024, signaling his desire to remain the leading law enforcement official.

Ramirez, who has been associated with the Miami-Dade Police since 1995, climbed through the ranks to become the Police Director in 2020. He received a further promotion in 2022 to oversee the police department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue as interim chief of public safety, a position later made permanent by Mayor Levine Cava.

