TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN/AP) — The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department was in stable condition after surgery in a Tampa area hospital, the Miami-Dade mayor said Monday.

“Following a critical injury in Tampa yesterday, Chief Ramirez is hospitalized and in critical but stable condition,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, 52, was in Tampa for a law enforcement conference, officials said.

Amid speculation over what caused Ramirez’s injury, the mayor said that “All that matters right now is Chief Ramirez’s wellbeing,” and state Florida law enforcement officials said they were investigating an ‘incident.’

In a statement sent overnight, the department said they learned Ramirez suffered a critical injury in the Tampa area and he is undergoing surgery. The statement followed requests from the community for prayers and support during this distressing time for their director and his family.

The statement said the incident, which happened along Interstate 75 south of Tampa, is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“We will provide information as it becomes available,” the statement said.

Around 6 a.m. Monday, Miramar Police Department Chief Delrish Moss expressed concern for Ramirez’s well-being and offered prayers for his family in a tweet.

“Prayers for his recovery, his family, and the entire @MiamiDadePD family,” said the Florida Highway Patrol of Miami in a tweet.

Ramirez, who has been associated with the Miami-Dade Police since 1995, climbed through the ranks to become the Police Director in 2020. He received a further promotion in 2022 to oversee the police department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue as interim chief of public safety, a position later made permanent by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The 27-year veteran of the Miami-Dade police agency recently announced his candidacy for the position of County Sheriff in the upcoming 2024 election. His aspirations to become the county’s top law enforcement official came after a successful career marked by dedication and service.

Although details are limited, the department said the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.