TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III was hospitalized on Sunday night after an incident where he reportedly shot himself, according to the Miami Herald.

Ramirez, 52, a longtime member of the Miami-Dade Police force, was attending a Sheriff’s Association conference in Tampa at the time of the incident. In a statement sent overnight, the department said they learned Ramirez suffered a critical injury in the Tampa area and he is undergoing surgery.

The shooting took place along a highway between Tampa and Miami, but the exact circumstances leading to the incident are still unclear. Authorities have not released further details about the altercation that preceded the incident.

As of 1 a.m. Monday, Miami-Dade Police acknowledged the situation involving Ramirez but had not disclosed any official information to the public. The Miami-Dade Police Department has requested the community’s prayers and support during this distressing time for their director and his family.

Around 6 a.m. Monday, Miramar Police Department Chief Delrish Moss expressed concern for Ramirez’s well-being and offered prayers for his family in a tweet.

Ramirez, who has been associated with the Miami-Dade Police since 1995, climbed through the ranks to become the Police Director in 2020. He received a further promotion in 2022 to oversee the police department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue as interim chief of public safety, a position later made permanent by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

A Democrat, Ramirez recently announced his candidacy for the position of County Sheriff in the upcoming 2024 election. His aspirations to become the county’s top law enforcement official came after a successful career marked by dedication and service.

Although details are limited, the MDPD said the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the incident.

