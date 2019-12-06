Miami-Dade Police director addresses tough questions about shootout with UPS carjackers

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The day after a multi-agency police chase of a carjacked UPS truck ended in a shootout that killed four, including the UPS driver and the robbery subjects who abducted him, the Miami-Dade Police Department’s director said he believes the situation could’ve ended differently.

7News spoke with MDPD director Juan Perez Friday during an emotional and critical time of the investigation.

When asked how the outcome of the chase from Coral Gables to Miramar could’ve been prevented, Perez replied, “By two individuals not deciding to do a brazen robbery in the middle of the afternoon in Coral Gables. Where that vehicle came to a stop, we didn’t choose that location. There was a lot of traffic.”

Asked whether spike strips were used, he said, “Spike strips are utilized, but spike strips in a situation where the subjects are shooting at police officers already, it’s difficult to lay down the spike strips.”

7News showed Perez a video of the UPS truck parked in the middle of traffic and the Miami-Dade Police officers huddled behind one of the civilian cars, which they used as a shield as they drew their weapons at the truck.

When asked if that was an effective tactic for police to employ in that situation, Perez replied, “There’s numerous videos to be reviewed. There’s numerous videos, and after the review is done, after the officers explain all their actions, and after they provide statements, all that will be discussed.”

The FBI is investigating the robbery at Regent Jewelers, while Perez said that FDLE will investigate the shooting itself.

The State Attorney’s Office has yet to present the facts of the shooting to Perez and other state officials, as the investigation continues.

