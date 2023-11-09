MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) ushers in a new era with the appointment of Stephanie Daniels as its director.

With over 30 years of dedicated service within the department, Daniels, now the first black woman to lead the force, steps into the role of interim director.

Daniels takes the reins from former director Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Ramirez, who has been on leave since a tragic incident over the summer.

Ramirez will return in a new role designed to help prepare the department for the transition to an elected sheriff.

