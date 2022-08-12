DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau needs help finding a man missing out of Doral.

Diaz Borges was last seen on August 11 at his home on the 4200 Block of SW 129th Place.

He is an 86-year-old white male with brown eyes and gray hair. He stands at five-foot-four-inches and weighs 140 pounds.

Borges was wearing a blue hat, blue t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and blue sneakers when he went missing.

He was also seen in a 2014 Grey Hyundai Sonata with the tag number GFGY76

Borges may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective F. Owens or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

