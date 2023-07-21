MIAMI (WSVN) - Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III expressed deep regret as he announced that K-9 Zita, badge B519 of the Miami-Dade Police Department, passed away on Thursday, at the age of 5 due to a medical emergency while on duty.

Zita, a Belgian Malinois, and her handler, Officer Ricardo Kenol, were both graduates of the Transportation Security Administration’s prestigious National Explosives Detection Canine Program at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

The talented duo joined the Airport Operations Bureau’s team of explosives detection canines on January 7, 2019.

Throughout her remarkable career, Zita and Kenol responded to countless service calls ash Zita showcased her ability to locate various types of explosive components essential for the detection of viable explosive devices.

Zita’s valuable skills in bomb detection, combined with her handler’s expertise, made the duo highly visible officers at the Miami International Airport (MIA). They were integral to conducting essential security sweeps on a wide range of cargo transiting through MIA, ensuring the safety of travelers and airport personnel.

Zita’s and Kenol’s capabilities also earned them a spot as part of an elite group of K-9 teams, providing security during major events, where their dedication and skills were highly praised.

The beloved dog officer’s passing is a tremendous loss for the Miami-Dade Police Department and the entire community. She leaves behind a legacy of service and dedication to keeping the public safe.

