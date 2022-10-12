SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - As first responders return from Southwest Florida after their search and rescue efforts, more officials await their return to go back out to the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian.

Several from the Miami-Dade Police Department gathered in Sweetwater to greet and take over for the 25 members of the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Rapid Deployment Force, Wednesday morning.

They are specially trained in rapid tactical responses including building searches and the operation of heavy machinery and cutting instruments.

The deployment force assisted Task Forces 1 and 2 on their mission to search for any remains or people that needed help in the aftermath of the storm.

Friends and family of those members were at the location as well to greet them.

