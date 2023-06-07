MIAMI (WSVN) - Three people were arrested in Miami following a joint narcotics investigation that led to the confiscation of a “large” amount of illegal drugs, firearms and cash.

The Miami-Dade Police Department, the Northside District Gang Unit and the Organized Crime Bureau Narcotics Section acted on a tip regarding narcotics sales taking place at a business situated at 905 NW 79 Street. Subsequently, a search warrant was obtained, and with the assistance of the Priority Response Team, law enforcement officers executed the warrant at the establishment.

The operation resulted in the discovery and seizure of 308 grams of powder cocaine, 110 grams of crack cocaine, 6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 220 grams of marijuana. Several firearms were also confiscated, along with various denominations of bills totaling approximately $9,756, which were impounded as evidence.

The three individuals arrested and their charges are as follows:

Richard Gilmore, 31, faces charges including cocaine trafficking, possession of a place for the purpose of trafficking, armed cocaine, and unlawful possession of a firearm as a convicted Florida felon. William Hadley, 30, is charged with cocaine trafficking, possession of a place for the purpose of trafficking, and armed cocaine. Jessica Jones, 32, is charged with cocaine trafficking and armed cocaine.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to gather more information and identify any additional individuals involved in the illicit activities.

