(WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have scored a big during a drug bust Wednesday.

Midwest District gang detectives confiscated a large amount of money and drugs in a narcotics investigation.

The seizure included more than 5 kilos of cocaine, half a pound of pot, 12 ounces of ecstasy, and $68,000 in cash.

Detectives made three arrests.

