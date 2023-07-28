MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a reported bomb threat made at Miami International Airport.

According to officials with Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, around 5:20 p.m., units were dispatched to the airside portion of the airport’s cargo area, in the vicinity of 6650 NW 22nd St. in reference to the reported threat.

7Skyforce hovered above employees across the street from Building 707 in the cargo area shortly after they were evacuated.

A sensor or device went off in one of the bays that indicated there was some kind of suspicious package. It was described as a 3 foot, by 3 foot, by 3 foot crate.

First responders have shut down Northwest 22nd Street, which is next to the far side of the building.

MDFR units have set up a command post on the northern side of the airport, near 67th Avenue and 22nd Street. The bomb squad is expected to arrive at the scene shortly.

Passengers with travel plans through Miami International Airport are advised to check with their respective airlines for potential delays or disruptions resulting from the ongoing response to the reported threat.

