SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Kendall District of the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) is actively investigating a shooting that unfolded on Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Harrison Street in the Richmond Heights neighborhood when a drive-by shooting targeting a group gathered outside a residence.

Police said when the passing vehicle opened fire, gunfire struck a woman.

She was transported to Jackson South Medical Center by family members where she underwent surgery and is currently in critical but stable condition.

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be determined, and investigators are working to establish the relationship between the victim and others present at the scene.

