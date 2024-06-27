Starting July 1, Miami-Dade Police will enforce stricter laws against “street takeovers,” with harsher penalties including felony charges, according to the department’s official Instagram account. The new legislation aims to prevent the dangerous driving events that involve multiple vehicles and jeopardize public safety.

Under the new laws, any participant in a “coordinated street takeover” involving 10 or more vehicles will face felony charges and fines ranging from $2,500 to $4,000. Additionally, individuals obstructing police or fire vehicles during such events will also be charged with a felony. Those with prior offenses will have their license revoked for four years after a second or subsequent violation.

The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) has the authority to seize vehicles involved in these felonious activities, with mandatory revocation of driving privileges for two years. Spectators at these events will face noncriminal traffic infractions and a $400 fine.

Vehicles used in misdemeanor violations related to street takeovers can be impounded for up to 30 business days, regardless of the vehicle’s registered owner.

The MDPD emphasized on Instagram that the safety of residents and visitors is a top priority and that the community faces significant risks from these illegal activities.

“Street Takeovers are not only illegal, but a danger to our community. We will have a ZERO tolerance approach to this reckless behavior and disregard for public safety! We will continue to find those responsible and arrest those involved,” the department stated.

