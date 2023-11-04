VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County officials have given the Miami Seaquarium’s owner a warning that repairs are required or they could lose their lease.

The county’s Parks and Recreation Department sent the Dolphin Company a notice of default, giving the attraction, which is located on Virginia Key, 45 days to fix a series of issues.

A dolphin had to be treated after the marine mammal are a piece of concrete from an aging tank at the Seaquarium.

Regulators also found other animal care issues and too many vacant veterinarian positions.

Federal inspectors discovered structural problems in the facility’s sea mammal tanks, including the pool that once housed Lolita the killer whale.

The orca died in August at age 57.

