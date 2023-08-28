MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces is helping keep South Florida’s coast clean.

Volunteers gathered at the Venetian Causeway on Sunday morning to take part in the Keep Miami-Dade County Beautiful initiative.

Participants in the cleanup tidied up Miami’s shoreline and cleared waste that had built up near coastal mangroves in an effort to protect Florida’s native species.

“These mangroves catch trash like trash nets. There’s always stuff caught in there,” said eco-activist Caulin Donaldson, “so, getting in there, really deep diving and cleaning as much as we can today, I feel is gonna be our biggest impact.”

The cleanups occur regularly on Miami Beach and are open to anyone who wants to help.

