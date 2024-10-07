(WSVN) - South Florida schools are closely monitoring Hurricane Milton as it barrels toward Florida.

On Monday, Miami-Dade County said their schools will be closed on Wednesday.

Palm Beach County announced they will close all schools and offices on Wednesday and Thursday.

Palm Beach County will have normal operations on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and expect to reopen schools on Friday, Oct. 11.

Broward, and Monroe County Public Schools have not announced any changes to their schedule as of Monday afternoon.

Milton is expected to make landfall across the western part of Florida on Wednesday as a major hurricane.

