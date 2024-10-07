(WSVN) - South Florida school districts have announced closures as Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida.
Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County schools will be closed on Wednesday.
School operations for Miami-Dade will be suspended starting on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Broward will cancel all after-school activities, including evening classes, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Palm Beach and Broward County announced they will extend their closures through Thursday. As of Monday afternoon, there is no word on whether that will be extended for Miami-Dade schools.
All schools are expected to be open on Tuesday.
Milton is expected to make landfall across the western part of Florida on Wednesday as a major hurricane.
