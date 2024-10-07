(WSVN) - South Florida school districts have announced closures as Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County schools will be closed on Wednesday.

Important update! Due to recent developments and in collaboration with Miami-Dade County’s Department of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service, all @MDCPS school-related activities inclusive of adult education will be suspended as of 6 p.m., Tuesday, October 8,… pic.twitter.com/zcEmw0Y0h9 — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) October 7, 2024

Hurricane Milton Update.



Broward County Public Schools and District offices will be open tomorrow, Tuesday, October 8. However, District offices will close at 4 p.m., and all after-school activities, including evening classes, after school care and supper services are canceled.… pic.twitter.com/TJNBmiBVnt — Broward Schools (@browardschools) October 7, 2024

The School District of Palm Beach County continues closely monitoring and preparing for Hurricane Milton as it approaches Florida. The School District remains in contact with local emergency management officials. As a result, we are implementing operational changes this week to… pic.twitter.com/rs0ADBXjCO — The School District of Palm Beach County (@pbcsd) October 7, 2024

School operations for Miami-Dade will be suspended starting on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Broward will cancel all after-school activities, including evening classes, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Palm Beach and Broward County announced they will extend their closures through Thursday. As of Monday afternoon, there is no word on whether that will be extended for Miami-Dade schools.

All schools are expected to be open on Tuesday.

Milton is expected to make landfall across the western part of Florida on Wednesday as a major hurricane.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.