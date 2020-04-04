Miami-Dade orders twice-daily reports on hospital beds, supplies, number of patients

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has issued an executive order requiring all local hospitals to file reports on beds, supplies and number of patients twice a day.

In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, a spokesperson said the order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said the reports must include the following figures:

current staffed inventory of General Acute Care beds

current staffed inventory of intensive care unit beds

total number of unused beds at the hospital that could be converted for use as ICU beds

total number of beds that can be converted to General Acute Care beds

total number of ventilators available for immediate deployment

total number of ventilators on standby

total number of respirators and/or anesthesia machines that can be converted to serve as ventilators

total COVID-19 patients admitted

COVID-19 positive patients in ICU beds

COVID-19 positive patients in non-ICU beds

COVID-19 patients currently on a ventilator

new COVID-19 patients admitted since the prior day’s reporting

COVID-19 patients discharged since the prior day’s reporting

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

