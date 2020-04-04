Miami-Dade orders twice-daily reports on hospital beds, supplies, number of patients

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has issued an executive order requiring all local hospitals to file reports on beds, supplies and number of patients twice a day.
In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, a spokesperson said the order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.
Officials said the reports must include the following figures:
current staffed inventory of General Acute Care beds
current staffed inventory of intensive care unit beds
- total number of unused beds at the hospital that could be converted for use as ICU beds
- total number of beds that can be converted to General Acute Care beds
- total number of ventilators available for immediate deployment
- total number of ventilators on standby
- total number of respirators and/or anesthesia machines that can be converted to serve as ventilators
- total COVID-19 patients admitted
- COVID-19 positive patients in ICU beds
- COVID-19 positive patients in non-ICU beds
- COVID-19 patients currently on a ventilator
- new COVID-19 patients admitted since the prior day’s reporting
- COVID-19 patients discharged since the prior day’s reporting
Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.
