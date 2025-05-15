(WSVN) - With hurricane season on the horizon, Miami-Dade officials are warning residents to prepare for a wide range of extreme weather threats—including flooding, intense heat and powerful storms—especially in vulnerable areas.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava held a conference on Thursday to share what residents and visitors can expect in the case of flooding, extreme heat and hurricanes.

Officials are urging residents, especially those in low-lying and flood prone zones, to prepare early for the possibility of severe storms and dangerous flooding and to have a plan of action in the event that an evacuation order is issued.

“Make a plan. We want to make sure everyone knows exactly what to do and where to go in case of an evacuation. There are three main questions to ask yourself: Do I live in a flood or surge zone? What can I do if I need to evacuate? What do i need to know about evacuation centers?” said Cava.

Officials tell residents to have a prepacked safety kit and a formalized evacuation plan.

“Just one storm can cause a catastrophic impact, so we want to remind everyone that there are three key steps to take to be prepared for this and every hurricane season: Stay informed, be storm ready and make a plan,” said Cava.

Miami-Dade is no stranger to hurricanes, with the effects of hurricane Milton felt last year.

And with raining season in full effect as of Thursday, resident should anticipate more flooding, prepare for heavier periods of rain and king tides.

“It’s very important to remember a few key points when heavy rain comes: Stay off the road if possible. It is never safe to drive or walk in flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown. If you’re driving and hit a flooded road, turn around. Don’t risk it,” said Cava.

Residents should also ensure they’re factoring in the vulnerable population, such as the elderly and pets, in their extreme weather plan as they’re more susceptible to heat exhaustion and getting stranded in floods.

“You can pop by any county cooling site which includes our libraries, parks, and community centers. And for our four-legged family members, make sure that your pets also have access to water and they’re groomed to be comfortable in the heat.

As you prepare for storm season, 7News will also be sharing tips. Our “Surviving a Storm 2025” special airs May 30 from 7:00p.m. to 7:30p.m.

For more severe weather and emergency guides, click here

