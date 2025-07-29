MIAMI (WSVN) - Multiple people, including an off-duty police officer, are dead after gunmen opened fire in public areas in New York and Nevada. As investigators look into the circumstances surrounding these tragedies, South Florida schools have dedicated resources towards preparing students for potential crisis situations, especially given the region’s history of gun violence.

Across the country, active shooters have become a more frequent occurrence. In order to combat the uptake in potential tragedies, Miami-Dade officials have launched annual active shooter drills as part of preparations for the upcoming school year.

This drill showcases a full-on demonstration, including student actors playing wounded students.

Last year, Miami-Dade Schools Police conducted a large-scale shooter drill at Miami Central Senior High. This year, South Florida law enforcement will be conducting an active shooter exercise at Coral Reef Senior High School to ensure they are ready to respond in the case of a threat.

Several online threats were made in 2024 at schools across Broward and Miami-Dade. In April 2025, weapons were found on a Miramar campus two days in a row, with at least one of them loaded.

A large police presence is expected on campus at around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

