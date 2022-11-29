MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of Miami-Dade residents will receive a cool gift from the county.

County officials said Monday they are providing new air conditioning units to people living in public housing.

It comes as a welcome gift, especially when considering current summer-like temperatures and humidity.

“We have the most days of extreme heat in the country, and we really know that our residents deserve the well-being, the peace of mind, the good health that comes from being able to have some temperature control,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The units will be installed in 1,700 units across the county.

Federal grant money is covering the cost.

