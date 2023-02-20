DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue first responders continue the 24-hour-a-day operation at a recycling plant in Doral as a fire continues burn for more than a week.

Miami-Dade officials said firefighters are getting better access to the flames and that the smoke levels are improving.

They recommend running your air conditioning at home to re-circulate the air in your house and changing your air filter more frequently than usual.

The county also said residents in the area can now enjoy outdoor activities and public schools will be open Tuesday.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will reach out directly to parents of schools in the area to share any further updates related to after-school activities.

The fire sparked more than a week ago when garbage in the plant went up in flames and conveyor belts moved the flaming trash around the facility.

