Miami-Dade officials discuss coronavirus at special commission meeting

MIAMI (WSVN) - There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Miami-Dade County, but government leaders said they are taking steps to help prevent its spread if those cases are reported.

County commissioners held a special meeting on Tuesday to provide updates on a potential outbreak of COVID-19, as well as the impact the virus has already had.

“This is a time to lead a normal life but take common sense precautions,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Miami International Airport Director Lester Sola said staff are cleaning the terminals around the clock, but flights are taking a hit, with fewer people traveling in and out of the area.

“Since the middle of February, we’re averaging a 10% reduction in the number of passengers,” he said.

Over at PortMiami, crews continue to thoroughly clean the ships, as eager passengers are still hopping on board the vessels despite COVID-19 concerns leading some ships to stay out at sea longer than expected.

Speaking before the commission, PortMiami Director and CEO Juan Kuryla said they are doing just fine.

“If we can take a 15 to 20% drop in our passengers, we can still continue to carry on with all of our entire capital program,” he said.

If a ship needs to be quarantined, Gimenez said, he doesn’t want them stuck at sea.

“Any ship that’s berthed in Miami, if they have to come back, we’ll take them,” he said, “but we’re going to develop a plan for that.”

After the postponement of the Ultra Music Festival, Calle Ocho and other events, some commissioners expressed their concerns over economic effects the virus could have and whether South Florida can find a way to stay healthy, with minimal disruption to daily life.

“You can’t stop living because of the possibility of this coronavirus hitting here and having an outbreak,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez.

Gimenez is scheduled to head to Washington, D.C. to discuss COVID-19 with cruise companies at the White House.

