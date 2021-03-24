Miami-Dade officials dedicate portion of NW 37th Ave. to former commissioner Barbara Jordan

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A ceremony was held showing a sign of respect for a South Florida public servant.

Several officials gathered Wednesday in Opa-Locka to pubically dedicate the portion of Northwest 37th Avenue from Northwest 135th Street to 151st Street, to former commissioner Barbara Jordan.

After thanking everyone who was there, Jordan spoke with fondness about her passion for the city.

“When I started Miami Service Core, after I left there, anybody asks me, what is your legacy? Greater Miami Serice Core. Greater Miami Serice Core,” she said.

Jordan became Miami-Dade County’s District One commissioner back in 2000. She completed her service last year.

