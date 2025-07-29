MIAMI (WSVN) - As summer break comes to an end, Miami-Dade Public Schools administrators are focusing their efforts on security, conducting an active shooter exercise at Coral Reef Senior High School to ensure they are ready to respond to the worst-case scenario.

Multiple people, including an off-duty police officer, are dead after gunmen opened fire in public areas in New York and Nevada. As investigators look into the circumstances surrounding these tragedies, South Florida schools have dedicated resources towards preparing students for potential crisis situations, especially given the region’s history of gun violence.

In order to combat the more frequent occurrences of active shooters, Miami-Dade officials have launched annual active shooter drills as part of preparations for the upcoming school year.

Several online threats were made in 2024 at schools across Broward and Miami-Dade. In April 2025, weapons were found on a Miramar campus two days in a row, with at least one of them loaded.

A large police presence appeared on campus at around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday in preparation for the active shooter scenario. The Miami Police Chief says the training is critical to save lives.

“What you saw today was an active shooter scenario,” he said. “It’s very important when it comes to situations like this because the response is very critical. And that’s one of the reasons we all train together here county-wide to make sure we all have a uniform response when it comes to situations like this.”

Miami-Dade Schools Police, joined by sheriff’s deputies and officers from Pinecrest and Homestead, in a unified response, took out the threat as dozens of student actors appeared injured during the dramatized demonstration.

“Number one: coordinate every effort possible and needed in the event of a major incident or mass casualty event,” said Miami-Dade Public Schools Supt. Dr. Jose L. Dotres. “Number two is to evaluate that level of coordination and our ability to respond quickly. And, of course, thirdly is learning. Learn from the activity; what do we need to do better?”

These trainings are set to occur throughout the year across Miami-Dade County. Last year, Miami-Dade Schools Police conducted a large-scale shooter drill at Miami Central Senior High.

