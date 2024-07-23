NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Low-income families in Miami-Dade County are getting much-needed housing help.

Local county officials celebrated the grand opening of Superior Manor Apartments Phase II on Tuesday in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The newly-built apartments offer 76 multi-family residences for families struggling with affordable housing.

Officials said the units are already occupied but more apartments are coming.

“I don’t think there’s any place in the country that is doing more in totality that we’re doing here in Miami-Dade County. New construction, we’ve got 32,000 units in the pipeline, remember, we’ve been talking about that. We also have prevented evictions, we also are subsidising people to be able to afford. We’re also preserving naturally occurring affordable housing,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The apartments consists of one, two and three-bedroom units with private balconies.

The complex also has a community clubhouse, a fitness center and a rooftop deck.

The first phase was completed in 2018 and consisted of 139 units for mostly senior residents.

The bulk of the project is funded by the county’s affordable housing surtax.

