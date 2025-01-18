SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen received a big show of support Friday night while recovering in the hospital after suffering from firework related burns.

17-year-old Anthony Arxer was transported to Florida Kendall Hospital after having suffered severe burns on Thanksgiving morning after an accident regarding fireworks.

Before the incident, Anthony was preparing to go to the military. His idols in both the armed services and Miami Dade law enforcement visited him, telling him to keep that goal and that he already has what it takes to join.

“How you doing, man?” said one officer. “Are you doing well? We’re extremely proud of you, man, and the strength that you have right now.”

“I’ve been through a lot of adversity, none like yours, but that strength and that resilience you have resonate with most of the military folks in here,” said the officer. “If you plan on being special forces, or a ranger, or whatever it is you want to do, just know the skies are limitless. It’s all about having that mental toughness. Keep fighting. It’s not about getting knocked down; it’s how you get up. It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish.”

“I want to join the Army,” said Anthony. “I want to be a ranger, hopefully.”

One marine, who was also a burn victim, told Anthony to take it one day at a time.

“Two years ago, I was here, just two rooms down,” he said. “I don’t want you to think this is the end because it’s not. You have so much more life ahead of you, and I promise things really do get better.”

“It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a long time, give hope to someone who was in my shoes,” said Brian Clemente, a marine.

Anthony’s mother, Elizabeth Arxer, said he needed to know he’s got support.

“He was kind of losing it, and he got it back,” she said. “So now we’re at the end; he needs it more than ever.”

Anthony’s father, David Arxer, said it’s the motivation of a lifetime.

“This gave him hope that he might be able to continue on with his dreams,” he said.

“Myself, the guys, we’re going to come the day you leave here; we’re going to be here to cheer you on and watch you go on to bigger and better things,” said another officer.

Anthony’s parents said he should be released from the hospital relatively soon, then it’s off to physical therapy and hopefully signing up for the army.

