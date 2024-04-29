DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida officer was awarded for his bravery after his fellow officers came under gunfire from a suspect.

Miami-Dade Officer Bradley M. Chang was awarded the Gold Medal of Valor and the departmental Lifesaving Award on Monday in Doral after he helped save his fellow officers’ lives during a dangerous on-duty experience.

“Officer Chang is commended for his decisive actions, unwavering teamwork, and bravery which resulted in saving the lives of his fellow officers. Congratulations on a job well done,” said Brian Ballou, Miami-Dade Police Department.

Chang provided life-saving medical aid to officers who were wounded by gunfire after an armed man shot at them during an on-duty call in January.

The officers were investigating reports of an armed squatter in the home in Southwest Miami-Dade. They arrived at the home near Southwest 162nd Avenue and 160th Street in Miami and made contact with the suspect.

“We entered through the back door,” said one officer. “The squatter was armed with a shotgun, pointed at us. He was given multiple orders to drop the weapon and he fired at the officers.”

As police announced themselves at the doorstep of the home, they were confronted by a man who began shooting at them, injuring two officers.

Officer Mario Bianchi was hit in the face, neck, and arms and Nikolas Infante was hit in the shoulder. Officer Jocelyn Arevalo was seen with blood all over her chest.

According to police, Chang jumped into action, shooting and killing the armed man, 52-year-old Christopher Bailey.

“On that fateful day, my training kicked in, but it was for the love of my fellow officers and the community that guided my actions,” Chang said.

Chang’s whole unit was honored as well, receiving medals of valor for their bravery under the deadly fire.

A major commended the officers for exemplifying the best the badge could offer.

“Your courage is not just a testament to your training, but your unwavering commitment to the values of justice and righteousness,” said Major Benny Solis, Miami-Dade Police Department. “You didn’t just wear your badge that evening. You wore them with honor, with dignity, and the unyielding sense of duty.”

Chang said he understands the risks involved with being on the force and that it’s a privilege to work alongside his fellow officers.

“The award is for all of us, we all take a risk every day that we come to work, even the ones that didn’t make it home and it’s an honor that I saved my unit and that we could all walk away,” said Chang.

Chang was also selected as Distinguished Officer of the Month for March.

