Related Armed suspected robber linked to shootout that left officer injured killed in confrontation with police in Miami Springs

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two days after an exchange of gunfire in Liberty City, officials have confirmed that the officer involved has died.

Officials told 7News Wednesday that 29-year-old Cesar Echaverry died at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

On Monday evening, a suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car near Liberty City while trying to flee detectives investigating a reported armed robbery, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The officer was shot after an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 62nd Street. Echaverry was transported to the hospital Monday evening in critical condition.

The suspected armed robber was shot dead on the scene.

After Echaverry was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, the law enforcement community waited outside of the healthcare facility to support and pray for their colleague.

MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez released a statement on Twitter, announcing Echaverry’s passing:

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry. Surrounded by loved ones, Echy succumbed to his injuries after a brief battle for his life. pic.twitter.com/gue5oQZwug — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) August 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.