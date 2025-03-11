PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade is offering a free shot at protection from measles, mumps, and rubella after a case popped up at a local high school.

The Miami-Dade County Health Department is hosting a vaccine drive against measles at Palmetto Senior High in Pinecrest.

The drive is being held all week from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

It is available to any unvaccinated student whose parent provided consent.

The vaccine drive comes days after a student at the high school was diagnosed with the highly contagious viral disease.

