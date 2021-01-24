Miami-Dade NAACP calls for more vaccine access in Black communities amid rollout

Related Food Distributions

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Chapter of the NAACP is calling out local leaders and demanding equal distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Black communities.

Daniella Pierre, the president of the chapter, indicated on Sunday that more needs to be done.

“Health and access to health care is a fundamental right,” she said.

What the NAACP is seeking, Pierre said, is more access to COVID-19 vaccinations and more sites .

“We acknowledge that there is a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccinations. However, ithey must be distributed equitably throughout all communities within the county,” she said.

NAACP officials fear these communities are falling by the wayside in the pandemic. They are proposing a four-point plan for leaders to target certain ZIP codes and vaccinate those in need.

“Our barbershops, our hair salons, restaurants, all the places where Black people go need to be engaged and educated about the COVID-19 vaccination.,” said Pierre.

Meanwhile, City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo spent his Sunday morning dedicating resources to vaccine sites for seniors at Vista Alegre Apartments.

“We’re facing the biggest challenge yet,” he said. “We’re going to be doing as many vaccines as we can. We’re going to be doing this 7 days a week.”​

At Hard Rock Stadium, officials are reiterating what to know before patients show up.

“It’s by appointment only. The last thing we want is anyone to come out, waste a trip and not be able to get a vaccine,” said Mike Jachles with the Florida Division of Emergency Management. “The best advice is to be patient and be persistent.”

For more information about making an appointment at Miami-Dade vaccination sites, click here. For sites in Broward, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

