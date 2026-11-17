DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - In an effort to reduce overcrowding in shelters, Miami-Dade Animal Services transported over 40 dogs to Central Florida.

Animal Services officials said they connected the dogs with shelter and rescue partners to give them a second chance at finding a forever home.

The group of dogs transported included long-term shelter residents, young dogs and smaller breeds.

By doing this, the local shelters reduce their dog population from 564 to 512.

Miami-Dade residents are urged to consider adopting, fostering or sharing available pets with friends and family. For more information on pets available for adoption, click here.

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