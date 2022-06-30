MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police motorman and a City of Miami Police motorman experienced danger on duty after, police said, they were involved in a crash in Miami.

According to Miami Police, the incident happened Thursday in the area of Southwest 17th Avenue and 12th Street.

Investigators said both officers were working together on a multi-agency detail at the time of the crash.

Paramedics transported the motormen to Jackson Memorial in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.