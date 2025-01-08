SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office motorcycle deputy was injured following a traffic crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities responded to the crash at the intersection of Southwest 152nd Street and 138th Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene capturing a damaged police motorcycle and a gray car in front of it.

Officials said the male deputy was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital South Trauma Center with a deputy escort.

His condition is unclear.

The roadway in the area remains closed as the investigation continues.

