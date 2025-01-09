MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida mother was arrested on a child neglect charge after her five-month-old son was found with cocaine in his system, authorities said.

Naomi Delosangeles Ruiz, 32, of Miami-Dade, was taken into custody on Thursday and faces a third-degree felony charge of child neglect without great bodily harm.

According to an arrest report, the child was taken to the hospital following a fall, where medical staff discovered an unknown amount of cocaine in the infant’s system.

Investigators said a drug test administered by the Department of Children and Families revealed that Ruiz also had cocaine in her system.

The report stated Ruiz failed to provide adequate care, supervision and services necessary to maintain the child’s physical and mental health.

She was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

