NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade woman was arrested after authorities say she struck her 9-year-old son multiple times with a kitchen pot, causing a head injury and a broken finger.

Daniela Raymond, 33, is facing a felony charge of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to a home on NW 111th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday after the boy reported that Raymond became angry over the way he washed dishes.

According to the report, the child told officers she hit him on the head with a kitchen pot, resulting in a large laceration to his scalp.

He said Raymond then instructed him to place his hand on a kitchen table, where she struck him again with the pot, breaking his left middle finger, the report states.

The boy also reported that Raymond hit him multiple times on his arms and back and kicked him once in the stomach, leaving visible bruises, the report states.

Raymond was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.