MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Local officials are addressing concerns about Friday’s relocation of more than four dozen homeless people, from a Miami shelter to a Miami Beach hostel, that ignited what some are calling a battle.

Fifty-three people who were previously staying at Camillus House remain at the Bikini Hostel, Cafe & Beer Garden in South Beach for the time being.

Miami-Dade County leaders said this is a temporary situation.

“In this situation, sadly, Camillus House is one of the providers, and they had decided that they couldn’t afford to keep these people anymore, and so, they had to go somewhere,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

They didn’t want to show their faces on camera, but the displaced residents told 7News they were put on buses Friday evening and brought to Bikini Hostel, located on West Avenue and 13th Street. Many of them are seniors and in need of medical services.

Two of these residents described the moment he learned he was being moved from Camillus House.

“I was sleeping, woke up, they told me, ‘You’ve got to pack your stuff,’” said one of them.

“[They told us], ‘Everybody go!’” said another.

In a statement issued Saturday, Camillus House CEO Eddie Gloria said the City of Miami moved these people after the city and the nonprofit organization did not come to an agreement on rate increases at the shelter. They had been in negotiations, and their previous agreement ended in September, with an extension expiring at the end of October.

Records show Camillus House gave the City of Miami a two-day notice to vacate on Thursday.

Kenia Fallat, director of communications for the City of Miami, spoke with 7News on Sunday.

“Once we received that two-day notice, that these 53 individuals were going to be left without a shelter from Camillus House, we immediately got in contact with the Homeless Trust, who provided us with a list of places where we could find a roof over their heads,” said Fallat. “The director of our human services was able to find a location — turns out to be on Miami Beach — that would provide immediate shelter for 53 people.”

City of Miami officials said their staff will be at the hostel from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day to help these people.

“We are in contact now with Miami Beach, we are telling them what we’re doing, we’re providing a host of services — from mental health supported services, career resources, food, which is extremely important, board — and those that have jobs are going to be transported to their jobs,” said Fallat.

Meanwhile, Miami Beach leaders said they’re also providing some food and assistance.

However, Miami Beach Vice Mayor Alex Fernandez believes they should be moved out of the hostel

“There are appropriate locations that receive funding to provide for counseling, mental services, addiction services, job placement, transportation, food, everything in a triage of services that homeless individuals need,” he said.

The people who were moved to Bikini Hostel said they are allowed to be there for the next 30 days, but those who spoke with 7News said they don’t want to be in Miami Beach and are afraid of what the future holds for them.

“I’m scared that I’m going to be in the streets,” said one of them.

City of Miami officials said this remains a fluid situation, as they try to figure out what they will do after those 30 days are up, adding no other people will be transported to Bikini Hostel.

