MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As spring break gets closer, concerns about big crowds have leaders and law enforcement in Miami-Dade County and the City of Miami Beach thinking ahead.

Thousands of college students flock to the region to enjoy the beaches and party. Some of them turn South Beach into their personal playground.

“When we have an influx of thousands and thousands of people, anything can happen, and we don’t want to repeat of last year,” said Miami Beach Police Assistant Chief Paul Acosta.

Acosta refers to the tumultuous days in 2021 that brought shootings, fights, arrests and more.

Last year, Miami Beach Police confiscated 29 guns from out-of towners during spring break season.

“How do we really prevent some of the chaos we saw on the beach?” asked Shirley Plantin, Director of the Miami-Dade Community Relations Board.

This year, city leaders are taking a new approach. They’re launching a new program called Miami Live.

The city will host a concert on the weekend and offer free events during the week.

“We’re going to have flag football tournaments, frisbee tournaments, volleyball, soccer, and this is all happening on Friday starting from 2 to 6 [p.m.],” said Miami Beach Tourism and Culture Director Lissette Arrogante.

The events run through the weekend, with different musical acts each weekend.

Some on the lineup include Alanis Morissette.

“We have Wilson Phillips, on the second weekend for pop we have Jon Batiste. He’s nominated for 11 Grammys for the Disney movie ‘Soul,’“ said Arrogante.

Some people have expressed concerns that the lineup won’t compete with the events known to get a little rowdy.

“Look at your geographical area. That’s the most important part,” said a resident. “They are younger generation. They liked to get drunk and whatever, but you have to look at, ‘How can I focus on that particular group?'”

The programming is based on the idea that giving people something to do is safer than what happens when drunk college students idly roam the beach … and the inevitable crime that comes with it.



“We want to make sure we prevent something from happening, but also give people somewhere to go and enjoy what our city and beaches has to offer,” said Acosta.

This will be the first time Miami Beach offers this program. City officials hope it curtails crime.

