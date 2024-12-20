MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Metromover will temporarily be closed during the weekend to upgrade automated services.

The City of Miami announced on Friday that the Metromover is set to be closed for service during the weekend.

All three loops of the train service will be closed from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday while the automated system receives upgrades.

Free bus shuttle service will be provided between the stations until service resumes.

