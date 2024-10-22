MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade announced the temporary closures of all its Metromover stations on Tuesday morning due to a technical error.

In a statement posted to the social media platform, X, county officials said all stations were closed and only the Inner Loop had been fixed but faced delays.

Bus shuttles is being offered for Full Loop service, according to the county.

