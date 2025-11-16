MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County mayoral candidate appeared in court, one day after he was arrested in Miami.

Victor Rosario, 50, was arrested after, police say, he got into an altercation with one of their police officers in Brickell.

Video posted on social media shows a driver leading officers on a short pursuit on Saturday. The pursuit ended in Rosario’s arrest near Southwest First Avenue and Ninth Street.

Witnesses say he had been shouting into a megaphone outside an apartment complex when an undercover officer confronted him.

Rosario is facing several charges, including aggravated battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

In court, he was given a $10,300 bond.

