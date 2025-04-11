MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava announced on Friday that she would veto county legislation that would strip fluoride from drinking water.

During the mayor’s press conference on Friday, many argued the amount of mineral in the water is not harmful but rather helpful to residents’ dental health.

“That is why today, I am vetoing the resolution ordering the county to end fluoridation in the next 30 days,” she said. “Dentists and medical experts, the same people that we rely upon to protect our children and our families every day, continue to affirm that water fluoridation is a safe, effective and efficient way to maintain dental health in our county.”

For months county commissioners have been arguing over the benefits and detriments of fluoride in drinking water.

Although for decades Mayor Levine-Cava’s decision was mainstream, the view has been criticized in recent weeks after remarks from President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other officials, including Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who claimed continued consumption of fluoride could lead to early development issues in children.

This has led to the county commissioners voting 8-2 to approve taking fluoride out of the water supply.

The mayor has since cited recommendations from doctors, dentists, public health experts, residents and national medical groups, saying fluoridated water is needed to protect residents from dental conditions that can come from too little fluoride use.

Miami-Dade County adds 0.7 milligrams of fluoride per liter of water, the CDC-recommended amount.

Concerns pushed forward by opponents often focus on studies looking at much higher amounts, upwards of 1.5 milligrams per liter.

The fluoride war, however, is not over, as the county may still overturn the mayor’s decision.

