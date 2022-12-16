MIAMI (WSVN) - A program to help struggling renters is being expanded. It is something the Miami-Dade County mayor hopes will bring relief to more families.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava held a press conference Friday to talk about skyrocketing rental prices throughout Miami-Dade County.

“Unfortunately, the price of housing has continued to skyrocket,” said the mayor.

Which means many people in Miami-Dade County continue to struggle to afford rent.

“It’s been really hard,” said resident Leslie Martinez. “We’re actually working on trying to get other income, trying to do other stuff on the side besides our jobs. It’s been really tough.”

She lives in a one-bedroom apartment in Midtown Miami but said her family is outgrowing the space.

“Right now, we’re trying to move into a two-bedroom, because I’m currently expecting,” she said.

She is also expecting a much higher rent, which will make it tough for her to stay in the area she calls home.

“You know, I’m not even counting utilities and all that, so it’s a lot of money,” said Martinez.

And it is stories like these that have pushed the mayor, with the help of the county commission, to expand the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program– or ERAP.

“For our Miami-Dade County residents to thrive, our residents must be able to afford to live here,” said Levine Cava at a press conference, Friday.

The significance of this news conference was to discuss the expansion of the program.

Originally, how the ERAP worked was that residents in Miami-Dade had to make 80% or less of their average median income (AMI). The mayor is now expanding that requirement to anyone making 140% AMI or less.

For context, a person who made $55,000 would qualify for the assistance, but now, a person making $95,000 will be able to qualify.

Levine Cava is hoping that a lot more people would be impacted and helped by the program.

“It’s going to increase our ability to serve, we’ve already served over 21,000 families. We are in the top five in the nation in the effectiveness of our program and by expanding it, it will allow families of four up to $135,000, individuals up to $95,000, if they are facing a situation in which they cannot afford their rent,” Levine Cava said.

There is now a significant difference in who can qualify for rental assistance.

