Miami-Dade mayor takes part in Python Bowl Challenge kickoff

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Python Bowl Challenge has kicked off in the Everglades, and the first day brought Miami-Dade County’s mayor to the event.

7News cameras captured Mayor Carlos Gimenez in Sunrise as he held down a python in front of news crews, Friday.

The event is part of a conservation effort to limit Burmese pythons living in the Everglades.

“The largest portion of Miami-Dade is the Everglades, and this species, the python, this invasive species is destroying the ecosystem of the Everglades,” he said. “They’re killing a lot of the native animals in the Everglades, and so we need to start reducing the number of this invasive species.”

Participants got to learn how to catch these big snakes for the 10-day competition that ends Jan. 19.

Prizes range up to $2,000 and the grand prize: an all-terrain vehicle.

